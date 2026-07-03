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Latest Stories

McDonald's Manager Suffers Life-Threatening Burns After Being Attacked with Hot Oil
Life

McDonald’s Manager Left in ICU After Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Him

Inside the shocking workplace attack that left 20-year-old Jacob Smith in an ICU burn unit — and the unanswered questions about why it happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
20-year-old suspect, Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, in an arraignment
Pop Culture

Man Turns Himself In for Murder Warrant, Argues He Didn't Do It Because of Hands

20-year-old Zaquan Shaquez Jamison announced his family intends to sue.

Trey Alston332 days ago
ice cube and elon musk are pictured
Music

Ice Cube Easily Out-Memes Elon Musk in Response to ‘Feel Old Yet?’ Post, Reminds Him He Ruined Twitter

There are people who will tell you Twitter is called X now. While that is technically true, no one can stop you from continuing to call it Twitter instead.

Trace William Cowen1036 days ago
This is a photo of a TikToker who was burned.
Life

16-Year-Old TikToker Gets 75 Percent of Body Burned After Makeshift Torch Explodes

Mason Dark, a 16-year-old TikToker, is in the UNC Burn Unit after making a torch out of a spray paint can and a lighter. It exploded on him.

Mark Elibert1175 days ago
Joe Pesci attends premiere of 'The Irishman'
Pop Culture

Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered 'Serious Burns' in Iconic 'Home Alone 2' Scene

To mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved sequel ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,' Joe Pesci revealed he sustained 'serious burns' on set.

Brad Callas1325 days ago
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man saves daughters
Life

Man Saves Infant Twin Daughters From House Fire, GoFundMe Raises Over $200K

The 23-year-old Michigan father, along with his wife Shi’Ann Brown, left to run an errand and by the time they came back to their place, the home was on fire.

Brenton Blanchet1816 days ago
don
Life

Watch Don Lemon Berate Trump for His Continued Obsession With Obama

Gotta keep this on repeat as the official COVID-19 playlist.

Trace William Cowen2265 days ago
Jason Cleary "Fire Challenge"
Life

12-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned After Doing Viral 'Fire Challenge'

Jason Cleary spent four days in the Children’s Hospital of Michigan before reportedly returning home. 

Xavier Hamilton2478 days ago
69
Music

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Dissed the Rapper on Father's Day

Sara Molina has been very vocal about 6ix9ine's character in the past.

tara mahadevan2587 days ago
rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Joins BURNS and Sabrina Claudio on New Collab "Energy"

Rocky hops on the latest from BURNS and Sabrina Claudio.

Trace William Cowen2635 days ago
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bow wow
Music

Bow Wow Flamed on ‘Wild ’n Out’ for Future Dating His Exes

In a new episode of 'Wild 'n Out' taped prior to Bow Wow's Super Bowl weekend arrest, his connection to Future is used as a mocking point.

Trace William Cowen2717 days ago
Gordon Hayward, LeBron James
Sports

Gordon Hayward Flames Jazz Fan Who Told Him 'Have Fun Being LeBron's Little B-Word'

While on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast, Gordon Hayward used a Utah Jazz fan's words against them when he highlighted LeBron's move to the Western Conference.

countcenci2851 days ago
Rae Sremmurd
Music

Rae Sremmurd Turn Up With Maluma and BURNS in “Hands on Me” Video

The summer-ready BURNS, Maluma, and Rae Sremmurd banger receives the lavish video it deserves.

Joe Price2986 days ago

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