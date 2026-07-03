Latest Stories
McDonald’s Manager Left in ICU After Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Him
Inside the shocking workplace attack that left 20-year-old Jacob Smith in an ICU burn unit — and the unanswered questions about why it happened.
Man Turns Himself In for Murder Warrant, Argues He Didn't Do It Because of Hands
20-year-old Zaquan Shaquez Jamison announced his family intends to sue.
Ice Cube Easily Out-Memes Elon Musk in Response to ‘Feel Old Yet?’ Post, Reminds Him He Ruined Twitter
There are people who will tell you Twitter is called X now. While that is technically true, no one can stop you from continuing to call it Twitter instead.
16-Year-Old TikToker Gets 75 Percent of Body Burned After Makeshift Torch Explodes
Mason Dark, a 16-year-old TikToker, is in the UNC Burn Unit after making a torch out of a spray paint can and a lighter. It exploded on him.
Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered 'Serious Burns' in Iconic 'Home Alone 2' Scene
To mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved sequel ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,' Joe Pesci revealed he sustained 'serious burns' on set.
Man Saves Infant Twin Daughters From House Fire, GoFundMe Raises Over $200K
The 23-year-old Michigan father, along with his wife Shi’Ann Brown, left to run an errand and by the time they came back to their place, the home was on fire.
Watch Don Lemon Berate Trump for His Continued Obsession With Obama
Gotta keep this on repeat as the official COVID-19 playlist.
12-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned After Doing Viral 'Fire Challenge'
Jason Cleary spent four days in the Children’s Hospital of Michigan before reportedly returning home.
6ix9ine's Baby Mama Dissed the Rapper on Father's Day
Sara Molina has been very vocal about 6ix9ine's character in the past.
ASAP Rocky Joins BURNS and Sabrina Claudio on New Collab "Energy"
Rocky hops on the latest from BURNS and Sabrina Claudio.
Bow Wow Flamed on ‘Wild ’n Out’ for Future Dating His Exes
In a new episode of 'Wild 'n Out' taped prior to Bow Wow's Super Bowl weekend arrest, his connection to Future is used as a mocking point.
Gordon Hayward Flames Jazz Fan Who Told Him 'Have Fun Being LeBron's Little B-Word'
While on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast, Gordon Hayward used a Utah Jazz fan's words against them when he highlighted LeBron's move to the Western Conference.
Strict Granddaughter Blue Ivy Scolds Tina Knowles at the Theater
Blue Ivy is a precocious kid.
Rae Sremmurd Turn Up With Maluma and BURNS in “Hands on Me” Video
The summer-ready BURNS, Maluma, and Rae Sremmurd banger receives the lavish video it deserves.