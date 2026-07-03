Cat Burns

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MOBO Awards MOBO Awards MOBO Awards
Music

Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns & FLO To Perform At This Year’s MOBO Awards

The news arrives after the MOBOs announced the full list of nominees as well as two new categories, Best Alternative Act and Best Electronic/Dance Act.

James Keith1339 days ago
Cat Burns
Music

Premiere: Cat Burns Shares Visuals For Assertive New Single "Sober"

Keep an eye on Cat Burns and what will no doubt be a meteoric rise to the top.

James Keith2858 days ago

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