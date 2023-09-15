Ice Cube Easily Out-Memes Elon Musk in Response to ‘Feel Old Yet?’ Post, Reminds Him He Ruined Twitter

Ice Cube hit Elon Musk with an inquiry-via-meme about stupidity on Thursday.

As anyone with a penchant for watching fuckery play out in real time is aware, Musk—whose bastardization of Twitter remains in progress—has a habit of sharing decidedly basic memes on the platform. In one such example this week, Musk shared a meme featuring side-by-side photos of Cube and a half-empty glass of water, with a caption that read, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?”

It’s not an original joke, of course, but Cube was quick to offer a far more penetrative meme of his own. In Cube’s meme, side-by-side photos of the classic Twitter logo and a blazing dumpster are captioned, “Remember Twitter? This is it now, feel stupid yet?”