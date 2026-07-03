Bridesmaids

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Daniel Carney was found guilty on four charges, two of which include attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault
Life

A Groom Has Been Found Guilty for Attempted Sexual Assault of His Wife's Bridesmaid Days Before Wedding

A Pennsylvania jury on Thursday found a groom guilty of sexually assaulting one of his wife's bridesmaids two days before his own wedding in 2019.

Brad Callas1526 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kristen Wiig to Make Directorial Debut in New Comedy

Kristen Wiig is set to make her directorial debut in a new comedy with her “Bridesmaids” writing partner.

Jason Serafino4419 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

We Tumblforya: Brides Throwing Cats

This would make weddings way more exciting.

andrewlasane4664 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kristen Wiig Felt Lost After SNL

So did we, Kristen.

nancy-stiles4836 days ago
Pop Culture

Rose Byrne is About to Blow Up

You'll want to remember her name.

nancy-stiles4870 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ellie Kemper is Getting Her Own Show!

It's going to be cute.

nancy-stiles4908 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Bridesmaids 2" Might Happen Without Kristen Wiig

Can a sequel recreate the funny without its leading lady?

Jason Serafino5308 days ago
"Modern Family: The Complete Second Season" Justifies The ABC Hit's Emmy Dominance Image
Pop Culture

House Calls: "Modern Family: The Complete Second Season" Justifies The ABC Hit's Emmy Dominance

This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes Kristen Wiig's smash hit Bridesmaids and a German, all-sexy-female vampire flick, and more.

MattBarone5414 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jason Bateman Adds Melissa McCarthy To New Comedy "The ID Theft"

Two of the summer's bigger comedy winners are teaming up for their own new flick.

Complex5449 days ago
Pop Culture

"Bridesmaids" Duo Melissa McCarthy & Jon Hamm May Get Their Own Movie

Could this be Hollywood's new on-screen "it" couple?

Complex5510 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Peep Some Raunchy, And Hilarious, "Bridesmaids" Outtakes

This video is decidedly NSFW, and also further proof that the all-girl flick is the year's best comedy thus far.

Complex5531 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Bridesmaids" Sets The Bar High For This Summer's Comedies

You might think this new Judd Apatow production is a chick flick, but, if so, you're sadly mistaken.

MattBarone5544 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Ellie Kemper Talks "Bridesmaids", "The Office", And The Power Of Subtle Sexuality

Complex sits down with the redheaded funny gal for the release of her first major movie.

MattBarone5544 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: "Bridesmaids" (Starring Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph)

Now here's the kind of chick flick we'd gladly pay to see.

MattBarone5644 days ago

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