Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is a French former professional footballer celebrated for his prolific goal-scoring as a striker, most notably with Arsenal in the English Premier League during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was born on August 17, 1977, in Les Ulis, France. He remains Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer with 228 goals and played a pivotal role in their unbeaten 2003-04 Premier League season. Internationally, Henry was a key figure in France’s 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 victories, known for his pace, creativity, and precise finishing. Henry’s relevance in soccer now comes from his coaching career, where he emphasizes attacking play and tactical innovation. After serving as assistant coach for Belgium’s national team, he took head coaching roles at AS Monaco and Montreal Impact, focusing on nurturing young talent and adapting his forward-thinking approach to team management. His journey from elite striker to coach provides a unique perspective on evolving soccer strategies at the highest levels.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Fox Sports Broadcast Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas Trade Hilarious Insults on Live TV as Thierry Henry Laughs

Ibrahimovic joked that Rebecca Lowe was dressed for Lalas' funeral, and the former U.S. star fired back with a 'Fantasy Island' jab.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexi Lalas in suits are seated at a sports broadcast desk.
Sports

Thierry Henry Has Hilarious Reaction After Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexei Lalas Butt Heads on Live TV

Zlatan Ibrahimovic essentially called Alexi Lalas "ignorant" on live television.

Mark Elibert41 days ago
Daniel Ek
Sports

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek May Join Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp And Patrick Vieira In Bid To Buy Arsenal

Owner Stan Kroenke is now under increasing pressure from fans to sell the club, although his son, Josh Kroenke, says the family have "no intention" of selling.

James Keith1918 days ago
Sports

Thierry Henry Says a Premier League Player Coming Out as Gay Would Be "Great for the Game"

Thierry Henry thinks the Premier League is ready for its first openly gay player.

Corey Pellatt3926 days ago
Pop Culture

20 Times Sports Stars Tried To Act In Films

Lebron kills it in 'Trainwreck'. But not everyone is Lebron.

Wil Jones4005 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Thierry Henry Pulled off a Stunning Dummy Pass in Steven Gerrard's Testimonial Game at Anfield

Thierry Henry's still got it. The truth is he never lost it.

Corey Pellatt4138 days ago
Sports

Ian Beale Is the World's Biggest Thierry Henry Fan

Ian Beale must be a pretty big Arsenal fan.

Corey Pellatt4205 days ago
Sports

Arsenal Have Ranked Thierry Henry's Top 10 Goals in the Premier League

Thierry Henry's greatest moments on a football pitch came in an Arsenal shirt and in his two spells with the club he scored 228 goals.

Corey Pellatt4241 days ago
Sports

Thierry Henry Has Confirmed His Retirement from Football

Sorry, Arsenal Fans but Thierry Henry is joining Sky Sports.

Corey Pellatt4242 days ago
Sports

A French Newspaper Dedicated 100 Pages to Thierry Henry Ahead of His Likely Retirement

The football world is starting to pay its respect to one of the all-time greats, Thierry Henry.

Corey Pellatt4257 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Thierry Henry Wants to Come Back to Arsenal as Coach to Help Them "Win Champions League"

Good news, Arsenal fans: the prodigal son Thierry Henry wants to return home.

Corey Pellatt4260 days ago
Sports

MLS Playoffs: Revolution, Galaxy Win First Legs of Conference Finals

The Revolution and Galaxy seized control today in the first leg of the MLS Conference Finals.

Doug Sibor4265 days ago
Sports

KICKTV's Jimmy Conrad on the MLS Cup Playoffs, Thierry Henry, and Landon Donovan's Swan Song

KICKTV's Jimmy Conrad breaks down the MLS Cup Playoffs 2014 with Complex News.

Complex4275 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Thierry Henry Topples Sporting KC with an Absolute Wonderstrike (Video)

Thierry Henry ripped an absolutely amazing shot into the top corner last night against Sporting KC (Video).

Doug Sibor4342 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App