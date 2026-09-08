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Listen to Alex Metric's "Tour Jams: Volume 1" Mix
As many touring musicians and DJs will tell you, the music they play live is not always the music they have on repeat on their iIods on a daily basis.
Download Alesia's OWSLA After Dark Mix
Despite having production credits alongside DJ Snake on "Bird Machine," one of the biggest tracks of 2013, Alesia remained dormant for much of 2013. The Parisian duo effectively flew under basically everyone's radar until December of last year when they released their huge Andrea EP which was quite frankly one of the strongest releases of the year genres aside.
Download Etnik's OWSLA After Dark Mix
Etnik, a 21 year old producer hailing from Germany, has been rocking the boat lately in the techno scene. With the release recent release of his Neon
Holy Ship!!! Through the Lens of Glenjamn
Holy Ship, a four day luxury music cruise of the Carribbean chock full of hedonism and your favorite DJs doing B2B with each other, is now over which
How the Internet Reacted to Counterpoint's 2014 Lineup
Just as we predicted after the Counterpoint 2014 lineup announcement earlier today, the bold and diverse group of artists strategically chosen by MCP
Insomniac Now Has A Record Label
Insomniac, the behemoth dance music company that puts on some of the biggest shows and festivals in the United States, is looking to expand their hori
Counterpoint Announces Their 2014 Lineup
Counterpoint, widely considered to be one of the best festivals of 2012, has just released their lineup for this year. If you were expecting a reincar
Download The Mat Zo Mix 012
After unleashing a scathing drum & bass mix for the last episode of his Sirius XM Radio series, Mat Zo has dropped the next episode, so to speak, in t
Treasure Fingers & The Knocks - "DYWT"
If you are anywhere other than California, Hawaii, or a desert right now, there is a good chance you could use a little bit of warmth right about now.
Listen to Wuki's "Framework" EP
Wuki is starting off the new year right with the release of this scintillating five track EP through The Nest IV and OWSLA. The four originals and one
Download Maelstrom & Louisahhh!!!'s "Translations" EP
Maelstrom and Louisahhh!!!, the queen of dark techno, tag teamed on this free three-track EP and the results are about what we would have expected: da
Ellie Goulding - "Burn (Halogen Remix)"
This remix may be a little after the fact given that Ellie Goulding's original came out a few months ago, but we sure as hell aren't complaining. Halo
GotSome - "Bassline (Amtrac Remix)"
Amtrac, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky, has once again put an arguably hotter spin on an already hot song. As he has often done on other remixes,
Pryda - "LYCKA"
This latest single from veteran Swedish DJ, Eric Prydz, is melodic progressive house at its finest. By stripping away many of the added layers, clicks
Download Koan Sound's OWSLA After Dark Mix
British duo KOAN Sound have brought the funk out in full force for the seventh installment of OWSLA After Dark. The Bristol-based producers were one o
Alesso Uprising Tour Detroit Giveaway
For every stop on his massive Uprising Tour of North America, world renowned Swedish DJ Alesso will be giving fans the opportunity to win a prize pack
Download Goldroom's Otoño Mix 2013
Fall is a season that always seems to make me feel some type of way. Not better, not worse, just some type of way. The combination of less daylight ti