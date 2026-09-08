xaviermafe Portrait

xaviermafe

Joined February 2015 | 25 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Photo Removed

Listen to Alex Metric's "Tour Jams: Volume 1" Mix

As many touring musicians and DJs will tell you, the music they play live is not always the music they have on repeat on their iIods on a daily basis.

xaviermafe4613 days ago
alesia owsla after dark pt 11

Download Alesia's OWSLA After Dark Mix

Despite having production credits alongside DJ Snake on "Bird Machine," one of the biggest tracks of 2013, Alesia remained dormant for much of 2013. The Parisian duo effectively flew under basically everyone's radar until December of last year when they released their huge Andrea EP which was quite frankly one of the strongest releases of the year genres aside.

xaviermafe4619 days ago
Not Available Lead

Download Etnik's OWSLA After Dark Mix

Etnik, a 21 year old producer hailing from Germany, has been rocking the boat lately in the techno scene. With the release recent release of his Neon

xaviermafe4622 days ago
Not Available Lead

Holy Ship!!! Through the Lens of Glenjamn

Holy Ship, a four day luxury music cruise of the Carribbean chock full of hedonism and your favorite DJs doing B2B with each other, is now over which

xaviermafe4626 days ago
Photo Removed

How the Internet Reacted to Counterpoint's 2014 Lineup

Just as we predicted after the Counterpoint 2014 lineup announcement earlier today, the bold and diverse group of artists strategically chosen by MCP

xaviermafe4627 days ago
Advertisement
insomniac logo

Insomniac Now Has A Record Label

Insomniac, the behemoth dance music company that puts on some of the biggest shows and festivals in the United States, is looking to expand their hori

xaviermafe4628 days ago
counterpoint 2014 announcement

Counterpoint Announces Their 2014 Lineup

Counterpoint, widely considered to be one of the best festivals of 2012, has just released their lineup for this year. If you were expecting a reincar

xaviermafe4629 days ago
matzomixart 1

Download The Mat Zo Mix 012

After unleashing a scathing drum & bass mix for the last episode of his Sirius XM Radio series, Mat Zo has dropped the next episode, so to speak, in t

xaviermafe4630 days ago
DYWT

Treasure Fingers & The Knocks - "DYWT"

If you are anywhere other than California, Hawaii, or a desert right now, there is a good chance you could use a little bit of warmth right about now.

xaviermafe4636 days ago
wuki framework

Listen to Wuki's "Framework" EP

Wuki is starting off the new year right with the release of this scintillating five track EP through The Nest IV and OWSLA. The four originals and one

xaviermafe4636 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Download Maelstrom & Louisahhh!!!'s "Translations" EP

Maelstrom and Louisahhh!!!, the queen of dark techno, tag teamed on this free three-track EP and the results are about what we would have expected: da

xaviermafe4651 days ago
Not Available Lead

Ellie Goulding - "Burn (Halogen Remix)"

This remix may be a little after the fact given that Ellie Goulding's original came out a few months ago, but we sure as hell aren't complaining. Halo

xaviermafe4654 days ago
gotsome bassline ep cover

GotSome - "Bassline (Amtrac Remix)"

Amtrac, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky, has once again put an arguably hotter spin on an already hot song. As he has often done on other remixes,

xaviermafe4671 days ago
Photo Removed

Pryda - "LYCKA"

This latest single from veteran Swedish DJ, Eric Prydz, is melodic progressive house at its finest. By stripping away many of the added layers, clicks

xaviermafe4684 days ago
scntst wavez change

SCNTST - "Wavez Change"

xaviermafe4689 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Download Koan Sound's OWSLA After Dark Mix

British duo KOAN Sound have brought the funk out in full force for the seventh installment of OWSLA After Dark. The Bristol-based producers were one o

xaviermafe4690 days ago
alesso uprising detroit

Alesso Uprising Tour Detroit Giveaway

For every stop on his massive Uprising Tour of North America, world renowned Swedish DJ Alesso will be giving fans the opportunity to win a prize pack

xaviermafe4690 days ago
Not Available Lead

Download Goldroom's Otoño Mix 2013

Fall is a season that always seems to make me feel some type of way. Not better, not worse, just some type of way. The combination of less daylight ti

xaviermafe4692 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App