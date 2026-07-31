Featured
The best movies on Disney+ to stream right now. Including West Side Story, Turning Red, The Lion King, Beauty and The Beast, Toy Story 4, & more.Andy Herrera
Life
People Are Bringing Up Pumbaa From 'Lion King’ After Video Showing Man Get Attacked by Warthog Goes Viral
The Internet is having a field day after someone was attacked by a warthog after apparently thinking it'd be like Pumbaa from 'The Lion King.'Jose Martinez
Blue Ivy’s victory came as part of a Best Cinematography win for “Brown Skin Girl," led by Beyoncé and featuring collaborators Wizkid and SAINt JHN.Brenton Blanchet
P2J recently produced songs on Beyoncé's 'The Gift' and GoldLink's 'Diaspora.' He explains how the afrobeats sound is infiltrating mainstream American music.Kemet High