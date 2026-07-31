Ang Lee

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Actor Mason Lee (L) and his father director Ang Lee
Pop Culture

Ang Lee Casts Son to Play Bruce Lee in Biopic on Martial Arts Legend

The Oscar-winning director cast him to play the legendary mixed martial artist. The feature film is now in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Joshua Espinoza1346 days ago
lee daniels
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Reveals He Was Originally Set to Direct 'Brokeback Mountain'

In a recent interview, Lee Daniels revealed that he was originally set to direct 'Brokeback Mountain,' and that he waited 15 years to watch it.

Jordan Rose2239 days ago
jake
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Heath Ledger Turned Down Oscars Opening Due to 'Brokeback Mountain' Jokes

Gyllenhaal reflects on the 2005 Ang Lee classic in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen2313 days ago
Will Smith
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Expected to Lose $75 Million at the Box Office

Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' which stars Will Smith facing off against a younger version of himself, continues to disappoint at the box office.

Joe Price2482 days ago
Will Smith at the premiere of his film 'Gemini Man'
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Stumbles at Box Office on Opening Weekend With Just $20M

Not even Will Smith could save the critically panned film.

Gavin Evans2490 days ago
Advertisement
Will Smith attends the movie premiere of "Aladdin" in Berlin, Germany.
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Director Ang Lee Speaks on Process That Went Into De-Aging Will Smith

Ang Lee explains why he's against using the term "de-aging" for Smith's clone.

Jose Martinez2514 days ago
Gemini Man
Pop Culture

Second Trailer for Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' Arrives

Paramount Pictures first gave us a look at 'Gemini Man' earlier this year, offering a preview of digitally de-aged Will Smith.

Joe Price2570 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App