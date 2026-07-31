Andre Berto

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Sports

Floyd Mayweather Defeats Andre Berto by Unanimous Decision, Moves to 49-0

Is this really the last we will see of Floyd Mayweather?

Chris Yuscavage3981 days ago
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Floyd Mayweather Thinks He Could Fight Until He's 50

This will give him plenty of time to make a comeback.

Chris Yuscavage3982 days ago
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Confirmed: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Fight Andre Berto on September 12

The fight is on! No, a different one.

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