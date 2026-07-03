Canelo Alvarez

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Saúl Canelo Alvarez Says He's Disappointed Terence Crawford Retired Without a Rematch
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Reacts to Terence Crawford Retirement and Missed Rematch

Canelo reacts to Crawford’s retirement, the rematch fans never got, and how that loss is fueling his Saudi Arabia return fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
David Benavidez Calls Out Saúl 'Canelo' Alvarez After TKOing Zurdo
Sports

David Benavidez TKOs Zurdo, Calls Out Canelo Alvarez Next

Fresh off a Zurdo stoppage on Cinco de Mayo weekend, the new three-division champion sets his sights on Canelo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Julio Cesar Chavez Claims He Won $12M Against Saúl 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2017
Sports

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Says 2017 Canelo Fight Paid Him $12 Million

Inside Chavez Jr.’s reported $12M payday from the Canelo fight — and how fees and taxes reduced what he took home

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
David 'Flat' Sparks Says Terence Crawford Should 'Ride Into the Sunset' After Gunpoint Arrest
Sports

David 'Flat' Sparks Says Terence Crawford Should 'Ride Into the Sunset' After Gunpoint Arrest

"No matter what he does, they never gonna give him his credit," Sparks said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo291 days ago
Oscar De La Hoya Trolls Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Defeat
Sports

Oscar De La Hoya Trolls Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Defeat

Oscar De La Hoya couldn't help himself when he took aim at Canelo Alvarez for losing against Terence Crawford.

Bernadette Giacomazzo304 days ago
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Zab Judah Broke Down Exactly How Terence Crawford Beat Canelo Alvarez
Sports

Zab Judah Predicted Exactly How Terence Crawford Beat Canelo Alvarez

The pro boxer was one of the few to get it right before the fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo305 days ago
Stephen A. Smith wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt under a dark blazer, standing in a venue with blurred lights in the background.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Booed Heavily at Alvarez and Crawford Fight

Smith was among the many celebrities and athletes in attendance.

Brad Appleton307 days ago
Canelo Álvarez with fists raised, wearing a light shirt. Jay-Z in sunglasses and a beanie, smiling.
Sports

Canelo Álvarez Doesn't Care Jay-Z Lost $250,000 Betting Against Him

He also conceded that it feels good to prove people wrong when they bet against him.

Joe Price309 days ago
David Flat Sparks Says Canelo vs. Crawford Will Be Bigger Than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
Sports

David 'Flat' Sparks Predicts Canelo vs. Crawford Could Be the Biggest Fight in Years

David 'Flat' Sparks, a pro boxer who has trained Jake Paul, believes Canelo vs. Crawford will be bigger than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Bernadette Giacomazzo309 days ago
A man with tattoos and wrapped hands is practicing boxing. Another person is blurred in the background.
Sports

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Get a Look at Highly Anticipated Netflix Fight

Canelo and Crawford will square off on Netflix on Sept. 13.

Trace William Cowen325 days ago
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Dana White
Sports

UFC 306 is Dana White's "Love Letter to Mexico" and It's Just What The UFC Needs

Dana White is taking on the next step of UFC's globalization and perhaps the most important one: Mexico.

Eddie Gonzalez674 days ago
Oscar De La Hoya at a press conference and Jay-Z at a UEFA Champions League match.
Sports

Oscar De La Hoya Recalls the Time Jay-Z Paid Him 'On the Spot' After Losing a Boxing Bet

The boxing promoter told Shannon Sharpe about the time Hov lost $250,000 on a bet in 2015.

Joe Price701 days ago
Canelo knocks down Jaime Mungia for the first time in his career
Sports

Canelo Alvarez on Terence Crawford and David Benavidez: Everybody Wants To Fight Me

But who does Canelo want to fight after Edgar Berlanga?

Eddie Gonzalez703 days ago
Sports

Canelo Álvarez Reveals His Dream Fight Matchup

We sat down with Canelo Álvarez to talk about his upcoming fight against John Ryder, his dream fight matchup, and the current state of boxing.

Kameron Hay1199 days ago
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