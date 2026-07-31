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Pop Culture
Streets Is Rewatching: Bubbles and Michael From "The Wire" Sound Off on the HD Transfer
Andre Royo and Tristan Wilds weigh in on "The Wire's" HD transformation.
Frazier Tharpe4230 days ago