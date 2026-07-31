Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva, born Anderson da Silva, is a Brazilian mixed martial artist and former UFC Middleweight Champion known for his precise striking and unpredictable fighting style. He was born on April 14, 1975, in São Paulo, Brazil. Starting his professional career in 1997, Silva dominated the UFC middleweight division from 2006 to 2013, setting records for the longest title reign and most consecutive defenses. His approach combined Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and creative stand-up techniques, including his signature front kick knockout, which became a defining moment in MMA striking. Silva’s relevance in MMA comes from his ability to control fights with timing and fluidity, often finishing opponents with spectacular knockouts or submissions. Fans return to his fights for the combination of technical mastery and theatrical presence inside the octagon, which shifted the sport’s striking paradigm toward precision and creativity rather than sheer power. His career remains a blueprint for modern striking strategy in combat sports.

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Anderson Silva Wants to Be Conor McGregor's Next Fight

Silva accepted the challenge that McGregor recently issued.

Alex Galbraith2847 days ago
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UFC Star Anderson Silva Suspended One Year, Fined $380,000 for Testing Positive for Banned Substances

Anderson Silva won't be allowed back in the Octagon until 2016.

Chris Yuscavage4011 days ago
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Anderson Silva Says He'll Fight in the UFC for Five More Years

Is Anderson Silva in over his head with his plans?

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Interview: Jimi Manuwa Is on a Mission to Be Britain's First UFC Champion

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Corey Pellatt4167 days ago
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Sports

Both Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz Failed Their UFC 183 Drug Tests (Updated)

Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz both failed their drug screenings prior to UFC 183.

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Anderson Silva Stays Loyal to Nike, Refuses to Wear Reebok

The MMA legend has until July to change his mind.

Brandon Richard4206 days ago
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Anderson Silva Claims Dana White Is Forcing Him to Keep DMX's "Ain't No Sunshine" as His Entrance Song

Dana White wants Anderson Silva to continue using DMX's "Ain't No Sunshine" as his entrance song.

Chris Yuscavage4208 days ago
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Anderson Silva Shows No Mercy Against Sparring Partner

Anderson "The Spider" Silva absolutely destroys his sparring partner in training, and shows no mercy afterwards.

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Anderson Silva on If He's Gay: "Not to My Knowledge…But I'm Still Young"

Anderson Silva reveals what he says when people ask him if he's gay.

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