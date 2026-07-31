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From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
The acronym GOAT gets thrown around rather casually these days, but we felt it was the right time to settle any and all arguments in eight popular sports.Complex Sports
Take a look at the best MMA fighters by weight class in the UFC, from flyweight all the way up to the big boys at heavyweight.MrFRodgers
Silva's leg break, LeBron's facial dunk, Knowshon Moreno's epic tears, and more.Jose Martinez