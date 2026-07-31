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TikToker Fired for Unapologetically Using N-Word: 'Thanks Black Community for Helping to Launch My New Career in Conservative Media'
Trad-wife influencer Llddis defended her use of the n-word in a new post, saying it's a First Amendment right.
Nicki Minaj Plugs Ben Shapiro’s Rap Song After Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Tops Charts
Nicki Minaj has found an unlikely ally in her ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Father, Showing Decapitated Head in YouTube Video Mentioning Biden
The man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, is alleged to have shown his father's head in a video that remained viewable on YouTube for several hours.
Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Capitol Attack
The judgment marks the longest sentence handed down in any January 6 case, surpassing the previous high of 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Convicted in Capitol Riot Case
Tarrio and three other members of the far-right group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a charge that could result in up to 20 years in prison.
Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy After $1.5 Billion Sandy Hook Verdict
Fresh off his derided interview with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy.
Son of New York Judge Who Wore Caveman Costume During Capitol Riot Sentenced to Prison
Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York City judge, has been handed down a prison sentence for his participation in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Jury Says White Supremacists Must Pay $25 Million in Damages to Plaintiffs Injured in Unite the Right Rally
A jury has ordered that white supremacists who were in charge of the Charlottesville, Virginia Unite the Right rally must pay $25 million to injured plaintiffs.
Trudeau Slams Rebel News for Spreading Vaccine Misinformation
The prime minister is going viral this week for the way he answered a question from Canadian right-wing website Rebel News during the federal debate.
Far-Right Figure Douglass Mackey Arrested on Election Interference Charges, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison
Douglass Mackey, also known as Ricky Vaughn on Twitter, is said to have conspired with others to share false info about voting ahead of the 2016 election.
Shirtless, Horned QAnon Supporter Says He Regrets Getting 'Duped' by Donald Trump
Jake Angeli's lawyer spoke out after Donald Trump failed to issue pardons to him and other arrested supporters who took part in the Jan. 6 riot.
Leaders of Right-Wing Militia Group Oath Keepers Face First Capitol Riot Conspiracy Charges
New court documents reveal that right-wing militia groups like the Oath Keepers planned to storm the Capitol and capture lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot.
AOC Says She Thought She Was 'Going to Die' During Capitol Riot
In an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she thought at one point she "was going to die" during the violent Capitol riot.
Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Klete Keller Identified in U.S. Capitol Riot Video
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and professional swimmer Klete Keller has been identified in the crowd of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week.
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Arrested Over Capitol Riot
The FBI arrested Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a prominent Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, for his involvement in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
FBI Issues Warning of Armed Protests at 50 State Capitols
Federal law enforcement is advising local police to prepare for country-wide protests that start this week and continue until at least Inauguration Day.
Capitol Rioter Photographed Hanging From Senate Balcony Wants to Be Forgiven
Idaho native Josiah Colt is seeking redemption after attacking the Capitol building on Wednesday and getting photographed storming the Senate chamber.
Proud Boys Leader Arrested After Group Sued for 'Racist Attack' on Historically Black DC Church (UPDATE)
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on destruction of property charges by Metropolitan Police on Monday after his group was sued.