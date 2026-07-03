Featured
New music this week includes songs from Future, Tyga, JID, Jai Paul, and more.Carolyn Bernucca
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
From a unique structure and laughable team names, to garish uniforms and crazy rule changes, how the sport’s biggest North American league kicked off.Doug Sibor
We're not sure if Tom Windish realized it back in 2004, but The Windish Agency has turned into one of the best artist booking agencies out there. Therlolod