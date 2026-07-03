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These Are the Best Runway Looks From Ami's Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show
The men and womenswear label celebrated nine years with a theatrical collection presented at Le Trianon.
Alexandre Plokhov Is Hosting Its First Sample Sale in Two Years Next Week
Get ready, guys, because Alexandre Plokhov is hosting its first sample sale in two years with discounts up to 80 percent off.
Alexandre - "Don't Know Me"
One of the best things about Benzi's mixes is the fact that, while he does his best at curating what's dope and on the scene, he also makes sure that
Download Maxx Baer's "Breathe" Remix EP
If you read DAD regularly, Maxx Baer is a name you should know by now. The UK producer wow'd us with his "re-thinks" for Mr. Carmack, Flume & Chet Fak
EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre ft. Janet Jackson - "It's You"
Alexandre definitely isn't a household name yet, but his time is coming. He has a full plate this year, with releases on Terrorythm and DIE HIGH forth
Alexandre ft. Corona - "Night Rhythm"
Every once in awhile you get that one artist who is truly talented and has massive support, but to the masses seems to slip under the radar for whatev
Download David Heartbreak's "More Acid" Compilation
When I say ACID, do you think of LSD or the 303? If your mind immediately wanders off to manipulating a Roland TB-303 to create that signature ACID so