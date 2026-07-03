Alex Young

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We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.
khrisd

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GoldLink - "When I Die (Alex Young and Jonah Baseball Remix)"

GoldLink has quickly become the whole future bass/future bounce scene's favorite. He's leading the own wave and his debut project The God Complex tur

jakel4359 days ago
SWTRWTHRSX
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Young x Jeremih - "SWTRWTHRSX (Basscamp Boot)"

You guys remember Basscamp, right? He's the one that sorted out your Valentine's Day feels with his Alpenrose mix. Today he's back with another cut th

khrisd4510 days ago
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Alex Young - "Madlibs"

Alex Young is one of my favorite dudes in the game right now. Young and humble, his grind is about nothing more than loving what he does and doing it

nappy4516 days ago
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Icona Pop - "Just Another Night (Alex Young Remix)"

This is a stellar trap house remix from a yung buhl who really is young. No seriously, like his name is Alex Young. A yung trap god, this isn't the ho

lolod4557 days ago
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Alex Young - "SWTRWTHR"

The time for still considering 17-year-old Washington, DC-suburbs resident Alex Young as "your favorite kid producer" should officially be declared ov

marcuskdowling4610 days ago
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trillectro 2013
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Trillectro 2013 Announces Phase 1 Lineup

We told you about last year's Trillectro Music Festival back in April; even before knowing who they'd bring out this year, DAD had it pegged as a festival you should check out. Today, the first wave of artists who will be performing was announced, and it's a dope mixture of hip-hop and dance music... just like we like it.

khrisd4791 days ago
alex young mastermind
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Alex Young - "Mastermind"

Alex Young is growing up before our very eyes. Today the 16-year old Washington, D.C.-bred producer/DJ has released his latest original release, "Mas

jakel4799 days ago
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21 Must-See Acts at EDC New York 2013

Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshest

jakel4811 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

There was a great crop of remixes this week, ranging from dynamic drum & bass decadence to tremendous trap tasties. Alliteration FTW. In any case, this week's batch is a bit larger than normal... but trust us, that's a good thing!

androids4858 days ago
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The 10 Best EDM Producers Under 21

Lately, we're hearing more of the same thing: A dope track gets played, someone mentions the producer's age, and we immediately think, "wait, HOW OLD

jakel4870 days ago
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