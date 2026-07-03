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We're not sure if Tom Windish realized it back in 2004, but The Windish Agency has turned into one of the best artist booking agencies out there. Therlolod
Two weeks ago, Billboard's cover story focused on the notion that the music industry was doing a poor job of extending itself into the nearly $14 billmarcuskdowling
We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.khrisd
This past weekend, New York City welcomed Pasquale Rotella and his Electric Daisy Carnival. The two-day festival brought a host of DJs and live actsjakel