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Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.jakel
Over the last few years, the term EDM has been a blessing and a curse for fans of dance music. Its emergence came at a time when the world (well, primkhrisd