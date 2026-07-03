Latest Stories
Kid Gets Hyped After Witnessing Brutal Shark Attack
Alcatraz Island visitors got an extra special treat when a great white shark brutally killed what appears to be a sea lion right in front of them.
Alcatraz - "Give Me Luv (Nicole Moudaber Remix)"
Nearly twenty years later, the Yoshitoshi Records-released single "Give Me Luv" by Alcatraz remains one of that techno era's finest overall moments. T
Ai Weiwei May Have Put the Twitter Bird in His Installation on Alcatraz
Ai Weiwei shows how important the social media platform has been in his career with a new work of art.
A Guide to Ai Weiwei's Seven New Art Installations on Alcatraz Island
Ai Weiwei takes over San Francisco's Alcatraz Island to create an unforgettable, politically-charged art installation.
Finally, Details about Ai Weiwei's "@Large" Exhibition on Alcatraz Island Have Been Released
For-Site Foundation just dropped major details about Ai Weiwei's show on Alcatraz Island.
Ai Weiwei Is Officially Staging an Exhibition at Alcatraz Island
The rumors are true, and Ai Weiwei is headed to San Francisco.
Ai Weiwei Hints at the Possibility of His Exhibition at Alcatraz in 2014
The artist's wild plans could become a reality.
Ai Weiwei Hopes to Stage Major Exhibition at Alcatraz
Pending approval.
"Breaking In," "I Hate My Teenage Daughter," And "Alcatraz" Canceled By Fox
Looks like Fox is doing some spring cleaning.
Required Reading: "Alcatraz: History and Design Of A Landmark"
Inside the infamous cellblock.
Ford and Alcatraz Aired The Remade Chase From Bullitt Last Night
Yes, there was a beetle.
J.J. Abrams' Alcatraz To Feature Ford Sponsored Interactive Games
Yeah, take that headline in.
The 10 Most Badass Real-Life Alcatraz Inmates
Meet The Rock's legendary criminals who inspired the disappearing and reappearing prisoners on J.J. Abrams' new show <em>Alcatraz</em>.
"Alcatraz" Adds "Lost" Vet Behind the Scenes
The awesome Jack Bender will EP and direct.
Fox Sets 2011 Fall Primetime Schedule
Terra Nova will actually air!
Fox Picks Up Four New Series, Cancels Five Others
Good news for J.J. Abrams and Zooey Deschanel! Bad news for Shawn Ryan and Christian Slater.