Alan Moore

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Alan Moore
Pop Culture

Alan Moore Criticizes Superhero Culture, Doubts Major Comic Publishers Will Survive COVID-19 in ‘Any Shape at All’

"The mainstream comics industry is about 80 years old and it has lots of pre-existing health conditions," Moore said of the future for major publishers.

Alex Galbraith2103 days ago
Regina King attends the premiere of HBO's "Watchmen" at The Cinerama Dome
Pop Culture

How ‘Watchmen’ Showrunner Damon Lindelof Is Answering Questions About a Potential Season 2

Lindelof has been telling audiences that 'Watchmen' would (or should) be a one-and-done project.

Xavier Hamilton2405 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

Here's What Critics Are Saying About HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

Damon Lindelof and HBO's long-awaited 'Watchmen' TV series is just days away, and the early critical reception is mostly glowing.

Joe Price2468 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Watchmen' Series Debuts First Teaser Trailer

After a few brief glimpses, HBO has finally unveiled the first actual teaser trailer for their new 'Watchmen' series.

Joe Price2628 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Watchmen" Writer Alan Moore Rips Modern Comics, Says "The Avengers'" Success Is 'Alarming'

"I hate superheroes. I think they're abominations. They don't mean what they used to mean."

Tanya Ghahremani4617 days ago
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Pop Culture

"League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" Is Getting a TV Show

It's like <em>The Avengers</em> of literature!

Tanya Ghahremani4756 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take Advantage Of Top Shelf Productions’ Massive $3 Comic Book Sale

Some of the best books of the past year are here.

Jason Serafino5057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Comic Book Writer Alan Moore Announces Film Project With Director Mitch Jenkins

Can the legendary creator cross into the next medium?

Jason Serafino5140 days ago
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Pop Culture

Something Tells Us Alan Moore Doesn't Like "Harry Potter" That Much

Since he basically made Harry into the Antichrist in the latest "League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" installment.

Tanya Ghahremani5142 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Lost” Writer Brian K. Vaughan Combines Sci-Fi And Fantasy In Image Comics’ “Saga”

Plus, Marvel launches a new Avengers book and Alan Moore's best stories get reprinted.

Jason Serafino5237 days ago
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Pop Culture

Could DC Be Planning A Series Of “Watchmen” Prequel Comics?

Cha-ching! DC finds a way to trivialize one of its most important properties.

Jason Serafino5382 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ayo! Scott: Should You Watch Watchmen?

Complex's resident film critic breaks down this weekend's blockbuster comic adaptation. It's not for everyone, but is it for you?

Complex6340 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watchmen Director Zack Snyder: The Uncut Interview

We spoke to the man behind this weekend's massive superhero epic, but not everything fit in the magazine. Read the outtakes now.

Complex6344 days ago

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