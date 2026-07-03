Latest Stories
Robert De Niro Says He'd Like to See a 'Bag of Sh*t' Hit Trump in the Face
There's no love lost between Robert De Niro and President Donald Trump.
Trump Nominated for Award He Actually Deserves at 2019 Razzies
When terrible things are publicly pointed out for being terrible, you best believe Trump is one of those terrible things.
Michael Moore Finishes Anti-War Oscar Speech 15 Years Later
Fifteen years later, while receiving a lifetime achievement award, Moore finally got the chance to finish the speech.
Michael Moore Flamed Donald Trump With An Epic Clapback Full of Facts
Michael Moore responded to Donald Trump's Twitter insults with that ether that makes your soul burn slow.
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and More React to Trump's Muslim Immigration Ban
Celebrities, politicians, and activists react to Donald Trump's executive order banning Muslims from traveling to the U.S.
Michael Moore Shares 5-Step Plan to Fight Against 'Mindf*ck' of Trump Presidency
Michael Moore shares a detailed list of 5 ways Americans can fight against the potential dangers of a Trump presidency.
Michael Moore Offers to Pay Fines of GOP Electors Who Refuse to Vote for Trump
Michael Moore is stepping up in a major way for electors who refuse to vote for Trump.
Michael Moore: 'Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed'
Michael Moore shared a long Facebook post about Donald Trump on Tuesday night.
Michael Moore Plans to Protest on Inauguration Day
Michael Moore reveals plans to protest on Donald Trump's inauguration day.
Michael Moore Left Donald Trump a Note With a Very Simple Message: 'You Lost. Step Aside.'
Michael Moore tried to visit Donald Trump at Trump Tower, but left him a note instead in which Moore asked the president-elect to step aside.
Michael Moore: 'Even Awful People Have Empathy. Trump Is a Complete Sociopath'
Michael Moore called Donald Trump a "complete sociopath" and offered a widely shared to-do list for coping with Trump's election victory.