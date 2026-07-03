Air Max 270

The Air Max 270 is a lifestyle sneaker from Nike, first released in 2018. It features a 32-millimeter heel Air unit—the tallest Nike had produced at that time—drawing design cues from the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93. This combination creates a distinctive silhouette that blends retro running elements with a sleek, modern profile. Fans prioritize the Air Max 270 for its oversized, translucent heel bubble that delivers standout cushioning and visual impact. Its relevance in streetwear culture comes from how it bridges performance technology with everyday style, making it a go-to for those seeking both comfort and a bold statement within Nike’s Air Max family.

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Nike Air Max 270 React 'Bauhaus' (Stylized)
Sneakers

Nike Combines the Air Max 270 With React

Nike has officially revealed the Nike Air Max 270 React sneaker which combines the Air Max 270 with React cushioning and was inspired by the Element React 87.

Riley Jones2598 days ago
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'Warriors' Colors on New Air Max 270 Bowfins

Nike's ACG version of the Air Max 270 runner, the Bowfin, takes on Golden State Warriors-themed colors in this forthcoming release.

Michael Conway2773 days ago
Nike Air Max 270 Bowfin AJ7200 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Updates the Air Max 270

Nike is releasing a new iteration of the Air Max 270. The Air Max 270 Bowfin will debut in two colorways and resembles ACG trail sneakers from the '90s.

Mike DeStefano2853 days ago
Nike Air Max 270 Futura (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Updates the Air Max 270

Nike updates its Air Max 270 sneakers with the all-new Air Max 270 Futura. Preview the new runner model and find out the release date and pricing details here.

Riley Jones2951 days ago
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Sneakers

All the Air Max 270s Coming Out on Air Max Day

Official release information for the Nike Air Max 270 'White Pack.'

Mike DeStefano3041 days ago
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Sneakers

Camo Heel Wraps Newest Nike Air Max 270

The 'Sunset Tint' Nike Air Max 270 will release in April 2018 for $150.

Brandon Richard3054 days ago
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Sneakers

Get Ready for the 'Olive' Nike Air Max 270

The 'Olive' Nike Air Max 270 will release on March 2, 2018 for $150.

Brandon Richard3061 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Max 270 to Release 'Hyper Magenta' Colorway

Nike Air Max 270 'Hyper Magenta' Colorway

Michael Conway3064 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Max 270 Is Set to Drop in a New Colorway

Nike Air Max 270 Debuts in a New Colorway 'White/Volt'

Michael Conway3092 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Introduces the Air Max 270 for Spring 2018

Nike introduces the Air Max 270, a lifestyle model that will debut a new Max Air unit.

Brandon Richard3185 days ago
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