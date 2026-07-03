Air Jordans

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Mike Epps speaks onstage during the hand and footprint in cement ceremony for Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Mike Epps Reveals He Faked Suicide Attempt To Get Pair of Jordans as a Child

The comedian and actor said his father was "mad" when his mother bought him the Jordans.

Jose Martinez198 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Admits to Taking Sneakers From Movie Sets: 'That's the Law'

The 'Venom' star revealed that when it comes to sneakers on set, it's: 'Anything Tommy touches, Tommy takes.'

tara mahadevan620 days ago
Nick Kyrgios 2
Sneakers

What Nick Kyrgios' Jordans Mean to Wimbledon's Dress Code

Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for breaking Wimbledon's dress code by wearing white/red Air Jordan 1 Lows. Here's how it plays into the tournament's history.

Tim Newcomb1471 days ago
NBA Opening Night Sneakers
Sneakers

The Best NBA Opening Night Sneakers Every Year Since 2002

From LeBron James to Kobe Bryant, here are the players who wore the best sneakers on the opening night of every NBA regular season since 2002.

Matt Welty1732 days ago
Only Mom In the Sneaker Line Lead
Sneakers

The Only Mom in the Sneaker Line: My Night Camping Out for Jordans

The mother of a sneakerhead recalls her time waiting on line overnight for a limited Air Jordan release. This is how she and her son got the sneakers.

Julie Felderstein1916 days ago
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Dennis Dixon 7
Sneakers

Dennis Dixon Gives a Rare Look Into Oregon's Elusive Nike Collaborations

We talked to Dennis Dixon about his years playing for the University of Oregon, history with sneakers, Tinker Hatfield, & more.

Matt Welty2054 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Fire Red 1
Sneakers

How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Became a Cultural Icon

The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.

Russ Bengtson2061 days ago
grateful dead dunk 1
Sneakers

How Paying $1,000 for Sneakers Became the New Normal

$1,000 sneakers like the Chunky Dunkys and Grateful Dead Dunks have become the new resell norm, but how did we even get to this point?

Matt Welty2151 days ago
Weston Kay
Sneakers

Meet the Leather Expert That's Ripping Apart $1,000 Air Jordans

Meet the YouTuber who's cutting up expensive sneakers like the 'Shattered Backboard' Jordan 1s and explaining what makes them high quality or not.

Matt Welty2168 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Off Noir' DC9533 001 Pair
Sneakers

You're Going to Like the Union x Air Jordan IVs, Even If You Hated Them

Union x Air Jordan IV might be the biggest shoe of 2020 that no one liked at first. Here’s why you will eventually forget you hated them.

Matt Welty2171 days ago
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2020 Retro DMP Jordan 6s
Sneakers

How the DMP Air Jordans Defined Sneaker Culture

Before the Air Jordan 6 DMP release this weekend, here's how the 2006 Air Jordan 6 & Air Jordan 11 DMP defined sneaker culture.

Ian Stonebrook2283 days ago
joe rogan off white sneakers
Sneakers

Joe Rogan Thinks Off-White Nike Sneakers Are a Conspiracy to Make Kids Dumb

The Joe Rogan Experience tackles Off-White x Nike sneakers and how stupid the plastic "tag" is on them.

Matt Welty2382 days ago
Sneakerhead Resolutions
Sneakers

Resolutions Every Sneakerhead Should Make in 2020

It's 2020. Here's what sneakerheads should or shouldn't do this year.

Matt Welty2389 days ago
worst things in sneakers
Sneakers

The Worst Things in Sneakers Right Now

It's the end of the year, so what do we want to leave in 2019 in the sneaker world?

Matt Welty2402 days ago
Best Air Jordans 2019
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2019

From OG Js to Travis Scott's new takes on classic designs, these are the best Jordans of the year.

Matt Welty2412 days ago
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