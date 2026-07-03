Air Jordan Iv

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Air Jordan 4 Net White FN7251-107
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Net' Air Jordan 4

The new style is slated to drop in December.

Brandon Richard606 days ago
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Orchid' Air Jordan 4

Releasing in women's sizing later this year.

Brandon Richard804 days ago
Pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers with white upper and yellow accents on sole and logo
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Vivid Sulfur' Air Jordan 4

The new women's colorway is dropping in April.

Brandon Richard849 days ago
Usher Performs at Super Bowl LVIII in Chrome Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Usher Wears Special Air Jordan 4s for Super Bowl Performance

The shoes almost didn't make it to him in time.

Brandon Richard887 days ago
Jalen Hurts Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Cleats
Sneakers

Jalen Hurts Debuts Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Cleats

This year's most popular sneaker reimagined for the field.

Brandon Richard929 days ago
Advertisement
Aaron Judge Wears Thunder Air Jordan 4 Cleats for Roberto Clemente
Sneakers

Aaron Judge Honors Roberto Clemente With Jordan Cleats

Black and yellow Air Jordan 4 syncs up with Pirates' threads.

Brandon Richard1036 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Latest Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 4

'Frozen Moments' colorway is expected to drop this month.

Brandon Richard1073 days ago
Air Jordan 4 'Craft' DV3742 021 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Craft' Air Jordan 4

The 'Craft' Air Jordan 4 sees the model overhauled with a deconstructed and reconstructed look in a soft, muted colorway set to release in February 2023.

Brandon Richard1310 days ago
Air Jordan 4 'Midnight Navy' DH6927 140 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 4 Drops This Month

The 'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 4 Retro makes its retail debut this October for an increased retail price of $210. Click for early release information.

Brandon Richard1372 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Red Thunder' CT8527-016 Lateral
Sneakers

'Red Thunder' Air Jordan 4s Reportedly Releasing in January

The Air Jordan 4 is set to arrive in a 'Red Thunder' colorway. The release date is set for Jan. 15, but could move ahead of the planned launch.

Jordan Rose1663 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Shimmer' DJ0675-200 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Shimmer' Air Jordan 4

The 'Shimmer' Air Jordan 4 for women is drawing comparisons to Virgil Abloh's Off-White Air Jordan 4. Click for a closer look at the upcoming retro.

Brandon Richard1793 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro Women's 'Starfish' CW7183 100 Pair
Sneakers

'Starfish' Air Jordan 4s Drop This Month

The 'Starfish' Air Jordan 4 will release in women's sizing sometime in January 2021. Here's the release info along with a detailed look.

Brandon Richard2016 days ago
Air Jordan 4 IV Fire Red 2020 Release Date DC7770 160 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at This Year's 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 4 Retro

Originally released in 1989, the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 4 will reportedly return to retail on Black Friday 2020.

Brandon Richard2090 days ago
Drake x Air Jordan 4 'Splatter' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Drake's Unreleased Air Jordan IVs Just Sold for Over $30,000

Drake's unreleased OVO Air Jordan IV 'Splatter' sample sneakers just sold for $32,760 at a Sotheby's live auction. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2130 days ago
Air Jordan 4 IV Deep Ocean Sail Cement Grey Fire Red Release Date CW0898 400
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 4 Debuts in 'Deep Ocean' This Fall

The 'Deep Ocean' Air Jordan 4 SE, perhaps similar to a past Carmelo Anthony PE, will release during Fall 2020.

Brandon Richard2213 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App