Air Jordan 4 Bred

The Air Jordan 4 Bred is a basketball sneaker released by Nike in 1989 and designed by Tinker Hatfield. It features the signature black, red, and grey colorway that earned it the nickname "Bred." Notable design details include mesh side panels for breathability, molded plastic wings for customizable lacing, and a visible Air unit in the sole that enhances cushioning and defines the model’s bold aesthetic within the Jordan lineup. Collectors and sneaker enthusiasts often use the Air Jordan 4 Bred as a centerpiece in retrospectives of 1980s basketball culture and sneaker design innovation. Its association with Michael Jordan’s 1989 season and distinctive Chicago Bulls colorway makes it a frequent choice for those curating collections that highlight milestone moments in sports and streetwear history. This model is also popular in customization and restoration projects, where its classic elements serve as a foundation for creative reinterpretations.

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'Bred' Air Jordan 4
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Victor Deng183 days ago
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Air Jordan 4 Golf 'Bred' Lateral
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Victor Deng1734 days ago
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