This Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Comes with Extra Netting

Though there's no indication that this upcoming Air Jordan 4 is part of the "Reimagined" series, it's quite literally expected to be an imagining of the beloved silhouette.

According to zSneakerHeadz and brandon1an, a "Net" version of the Air Jordan 4 is expected to debut in women's sizing later this year. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, it's reported that the plastic mesh traditionally located in small windows along the lateral and medial quarters will extend into a "sheath" that harnesses the tongue. The white-based colorway will also come with a gold Jumpman hangtag. A mock-up of what the shoe may look like was provided by the source.

Expect the "Net" Air Jordan 4 Women's to be released this holiday season for $210. Stand by for a first look and updated release information.

Air Jordan 4 Women's “Net”

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: White/Phantom-Metallic Gold

Style #: FN7251-107

Price: $210