Aaron Judge Honors Roberto Clemente With Jordan Cleats

Yesterday, MLB observed Roberto Clemente Day, a celebration of the late Pittsburgh Pirates icon who became the first Caribbean and Latin-American player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973. Clemente, also known for his philanthropic endeavors, was honored across the league, some players donning his jersey number '21' and/or commemorative patches to mark the occasion. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, a nominee for this year's Roberto Clemente Award, took his acknowledgment a step further.

Judge played yesterday's game against the Pirates in black and yellow Air Jordan 4 cleats reminiscent of the model's popular "Thunder" colorway. He also wore matching batting gloves, cranking out three hits and an RBI in the Yankees 7-5 victory. It's a bit of a switch-up for Judge, who typically plays in Air Jordan 1 Low cleats.