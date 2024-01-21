First Look at April's 'Vivid Sulfur' Air Jordan 4

Next year, Jordan Brand will celebrate the Air Jordan 4's 35th Anniversary. The brand will likely load up the launch calendar with several colorways of the model, including this new make-up slated for summer.

Sneaker Files and zSneakerHeadz confirm that a "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4 is in the works. While images have not yet surfaced and the blocking is unknown, we can expect a white-based shoe with contrasting yellow accents and hits of anthracite. The image above only serves as a mock-up of what may be in line.

The "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4 will release during Summer 2024 for $200. Stand by for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (01/21): First look at the upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4 Women's via xcsnkr. The retro takes on the classic "Fire Red" color block, boasting a white leather base with yellow and anthracite accents. The shoe is expected to be released on Saturday, April 20 for $200.

Air Jordan 4 Women's "Vivid Sulfur"

Release Date: 04/20/24

Color: White/Coconut Milk-Vivid Sulfur-Anthracite

Style #: AQ9129-101

Price: $200