Jalen Hurts Debuts Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Cleats

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to stand out on the field with his wide array of exclusive cleats from Jordan Brand. For today's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Hurts may have played in his best pair—a cleated version of Complex's Sneaker of the Year, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4.

The gridiron-friendly interpretation of the sneaker carries over the sail leather upper, pine green details, and red Jumpman branding. The toe overlay is still neutral grey, but is constructed with textured leather instead of suede. There's also no gum rubber outsole, but the cleat studs are finished in a golden yellow to replicate the look.

Released this past March, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is one of this year's most coveted sneakers. Currently, Jordan Brand hasn't announced any plans to release Hurts' cleated version.