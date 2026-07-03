Air Jordan Iii

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'Green Glow' Air Jordan 3 Releases in March

Available in full-family sizing.

Brandon Richard872 days ago
Sneakers

The 'Oreo' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

Detailed look yet at the women's colorway.

Brandon Richard989 days ago
Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Release Date
Sneakers

Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection Releases in December

Six patient designers unveil unique sneakers and apparel to benefit OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Brandon Richard994 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro Women's 'Lucky Green' CK9246 136 Pair
Sneakers

'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

The 'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 introduces a Boston Celtics-like palette to the model, which will release exclusively in women's sizing in May 2023.

Brandon Richard1171 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 'White/Cement' Remastered DN3707-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

'White Cement Reimagined' Air Jordan 3 Releases in March

The iconic 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3 makes its long-awaited return to retail in March 2023, complete with a vintage look, 'Nike Air' logos, and OG-style box.

Brandon Richard1239 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Fire Red Release Date DN3707-160 Pair
Sneakers

'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3 Release Date Confirmed

The 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3 returns to stores in 2022, this time with OG-style 'Nike Air' branding and original-style packaging. Click for release details.

Brandon Richard1421 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Dark Iris' CT8532 105 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Dark Iris' Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 3 will release in a new white and purple colorway in July 2022. Click for everything you need to know about the release ahead of time.

Brandon Richard1433 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Pine Green' CT8532 030 Pair
Sneakers

Air Jordan 3 'Pine Green' Set to Release This Month

The Air Jordan 3 will release in a new 'Pine Green' colorway in October 2021. Click to learn early release details about the upcoming release.

Jordan Rose1737 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021 CT8532 012 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 3

The 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 3 Retro from 2007 is slated to return in February 2021. Find the latest details including the release date and official images.

Brandon Richard1988 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 III Retro 'Varsity Royal' CT8532 400 Pair
Sneakers

'Varsity Royal' Air Jordan 3s to Release In the U.S. Next Month

The 'Varsity Royal' Air Jordan 3 is expected to make its retail debut overseas in June 2020 followed by a stateside launch in October.

Jordan Rose2146 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Laser Orange Release Date CK9246 108 Pair
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 'Laser Orange' Air Jordan 3

The 'Laser Orange' Air Jordan 3 is set to debut exclusively in women's sizes during August 2020. Find the release date and more info here.

Brandon Richard2171 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Gorge Green cv3583 003 release date info
Sneakers

The 'Gorge Green' Air Jordan 3 Reportedly Debuts in 2020

The Air Jordan 3 'Gorge Green' may be one of the the big sneaker releases Jordan Brand has planned for early 2020.

Jordan Rose2406 days ago
air jordan 3 iii retro knicks 136064 148 pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Knicks' Air Jordan 3

Paying tribute to one of Michael Jordan's biggest on-court rivals, the 'Knicks' Air Jordan 3 is now releasing earlier than initially expected.

Brandon Richard2503 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Knicks Release Date 136064 148
Sneakers

A Look Ahead to Next Summer's Air Jordan Retro Release Dates

Summer 2019's Air Jordan Retro lineup includes the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4, as well as 'Tinker' Jordan 3s, 'Knicks' 3s and 'Michigan' Jordan 5s.

Brandon Richard2766 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 III Chlorophyll Tinker Release Date 136064 006 Pair
Sneakers

New Release Date for the 'Chlorophyll' Air Jordan 3

Inspired by the John McEnroe-worn Nike Air Trainer 1 designed by Tinker Hatfield, the 'Chlorophyll' Air Jordan 3 Retro will release in October 2018 for $190.

Michael Conway2837 days ago

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