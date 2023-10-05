The Air Jordan 3 'White Navy' Debuts In January 2024

Jordan Brand continues to roll the Air Jordan 3 out in new colorways, including this make-up set to hit retail in early 2024.

Taking blocking cues from the original "Fire Red" colorway, the "White Navy" Air Jordan 3 begins with a classic tumbled white leather upper, working alongside grey leather along the midfoot lace tabs and tongue. A darker shade of grey wraps the toe and heel in elephant print form, while midnight navy lands on the collar, midsole, eyelets, and various branding hits.

The "White Navy" Air Jordan 3 is expected to be released on January 13 for $200.

Air Jordan 3 “White Navy”

Release Date: 01/13/24

Color: White/Midnight Navy-Cement Grey-Black

Style #: CT8532-140

Price: $200