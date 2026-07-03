Afrojack

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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Single art for David Guetta new song
Music

Listen to David Guetta and Afrojack's New Song "Trampoline" f/ Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii

David Guetta and Afrojack have shared their latest collaborative track "Trampoline," which sees features from Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii.

tara mahadevan1597 days ago
afrojack
Music

Premiere: Afrojack and Ally Brooke Connect for "All Night"

"All Night" marks Afrojack's first release since returning to Spinnin’ Records.

tara mahadevan2339 days ago
Afrojack "Sober" ft. Rae Sremmurd & Stanaj
Music

Afrojack Enlists Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj for "Sober" Video

Afrojack spoke about the single and his experience working with Rae Sremmurd.

Joshua Espinoza2682 days ago
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Music

Here Are Forbes' Highest Paid DJs of 2015

Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Tiesto among Forbes' 2015 Electronic Cash Kings.

jessielmorris3980 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Steve Aoki and Afrojack Become Future Gods in Their New "Afroki" Video

Steve Aoki and Afrojack—well, their heads—get transported to a distanct future.

Khal4064 days ago
Music

Win A Pair Of G-Star RAW x Afrojack Sunglasses

Don't worry, Afrojack and G-Star have your summer eyewear covered.

Complex4085 days ago
afrojack martin garrix
Music

Porter Robinson, Martin Garrix, and Afrojack Among Forbes' "30 Under 30" for 2015

Every year, Forbes looks at what they call the "30 Under 30," aka "today's greatest gathering of young game changers, movers and makers." Seeing that the electronic music scene is a young person's sport, it's dope to see that the Music section of their 2015 30 Under 30 selections including a number of big names.

khrisd4211 days ago
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Music

Listen to David Guetta's "Hey Mama" f/ Nicki Minaj and Afrojack

Off Guetta's upcoming album, "Listen."

edwinortiz4259 days ago
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Music

Interview: Afrojack Talks About His Debut Album, "Forget the World," and Wanting to Work With Kanye West

The celebrated Dutch DJ/producer details his latest successes and wanting to link up with Kanye West in the studio.

edwinortiz4278 days ago
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Music

Afrojack & Martin Garrix - "Turn Up The Speakers"

What is this video? On what planet do you find a hot, sweating, random-ass space that houses this many fine people jamming out to a new tune from Afro

khrisd4345 days ago
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Music

Afrojack ft. Snoop Dogg - "Dynamite"

Afrojack, Snoop Dogg, a room full of beautiful women, and a few barking dogs? That's about what I expect the video for this Forget The World collabora

khrisd4397 days ago
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Music

This is What Afrojack's GMA Summer Concert Series Performance Looked Like

This morning, Afrojack was in Central Park for a live performance on Good Morning America for their Summer Concert series While we're over a month since the release of Forget The World, Afrojack touching down on the program is a huge step, especially since he has the material to have a couple of performances with live vocalists on the show–which is why he had Sting, Matthew Koma, and Wrabel on the show with him.

khrisd4404 days ago
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afrojack forget the world
Music

Here is the Tracklist for Afrojack's "Forget The World"

This afternoon Def Jam released word that you can now pre-order Afrojack's Forget The World, which is set to be released on May 19. With that comes th

khrisd4452 days ago
afrojack jump
Music

Afrojack - "Boom (Ugghhhh)"

When I spoke with Afrojack last fall, he was prepping for his Forget The World album, and gave me some insight into what he'd be doing with the club/u

khrisd4455 days ago

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