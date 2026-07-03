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A case for hitting skip on Miguel's latest track.Ethan Jacobs
As the music industry evolves, it's amazing to see that even though sales of music seem to fluctuate, and move towards more of a singles-driven marketjakel
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.khrisd