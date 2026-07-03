2024 Paris Olympics

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Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States prepares to perform his pommel horse routine during Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Qualification at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 27th, 2024 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik and Girlfriend Tess McCracken Split After 10 Years

‘There are things that didn’t matter at 18 that matter in your late 20s,’ McCracken said.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Nike Basketball 'Immortalized' Pack
Sneakers

The Nike Olympics 'Immortalized' Pack Releases Today

Here's a detailed look at Nike Basketball's 'Immortalized' packs.

Victor Deng303 days ago
Two people are engaged in conversation indoors, one wearing a dark jacket and the other a hoodie and cap.
Sports

Barack Obama Was Shocked by Anthony Edwards' Confidence During Team USA Meeting at Paris Olympics

Edwards has never shied away from putting himself over his peers.

Mark Elibert514 days ago
Simone Biles smiling, wearing a blue USA jacket, and holding a gold medal at an Olympic event.
Sports

Simone Biles Says Returning for 2028 Olympics Would Feel 'Greedy'

The gymnast pondered a possible return, saying "there's almost nothing left to do" after earning 11 Olympic medals.

tara mahadevan561 days ago
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Raygun
Sports

Raygun, Fresh Off of Olympics Backlash, Clears Up Retirement News (UPDATE)

The Australian dancer went viral after being awarded zero points for her performance at the summer games.

tara mahadevan617 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women's Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Sports

Jordan Chiles Recalls Having Her Olympic Bronze Medal Revoked

Following a women’s gymnastics floor event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal after her coach's late scoring inquiry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams622 days ago
03 August 2024, France, Versailles: Olympics, Paris 2024, equestrian sport, dressage, team, final, US rapper Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart.
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Says She Had ‘So Much Fun’ at Paris Olympics With Snoop Dogg

The entrepreneur and media personality supported Snoop through his horse phobia during Olympic equestrian events this summer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams653 days ago
Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Sports

Simone Biles Responds to Missed Inquiry That Might Have Cost Her Another Gold Medal: ‘Not a Big Deal’

Video footage shows that the decorated gymnast might've missed out on another Olympic gold due to an oversight by the scoring committee.

Noah Cortez665 days ago
Raygun at Olympics
Sports

Raygun Issues Apology to Breakdance Community Following Viral Paris Olympics Performance

The 37-year-old became an online sensation after breakdancing at the sporting event, in which she scored zero points.

tara mahadevan679 days ago
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This is a photo of Rebecca Cheptegei.
Sports

Uganda Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei Dead at 33 After Boyfriend Set Her on Fire

Cheptegei competed in her first Olympics this summer in Paris.

tara mahadevan680 days ago
Rebecca Cheptegei running in a race.
Sports

Uganda Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei in Critical Condition After Boyfriend Set Her on Fire

Cheptegei placed in 44th place during the marathon competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mark Elibert682 days ago
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles in Paris
Sports

Simone Biles Wants 'Justice' for Jordan Chiles After She Was Stripped of Bronze Medal

Chiles' bronze medal eventually went to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

tara mahadevan690 days ago
Eiffel Tower during Paris Olympics
Sports

Netflix Teases Olympic Men's Basketball Series With Team Jerseys From USA, Canada, and More

The streaming platform announced a three series partnership with the International Olympic Committee.

tara mahadevan693 days ago
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