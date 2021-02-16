Zerina Akers has taken Black Owned Everything to new heights.

The longtime stylist to Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle launched the platform via Instagram last summer as a directory of Black-owned businesses that focus on everything from apparel and accessories to skincare and home goods. The account would go on to build a community of more than 14,000 registered businesses and amass a 229,000-plus following; however, Akers wanted to go bigger.

This month, the Maryland native expanded BOE into a full-scale e-commerce site and content hub for Black creatives. The marketplace offers a wide range of products from brands like Aliette, Blackwood NYC, Wear Brims, Gilr+Hair, Unwrp, The Fond Home, Sunno Studio, 3rd Eye View, and Sergio Hudson, as well as a small in-house merch collection.

“I [soon] recognized the need for a luxury retail space for Black-owned businesses to have global reach. It was a natural [next step] for us,” Akers told Refinery29 about the e-commerce launch. “Black Owned Everything’s goal is to amplify and empower a community of brands to reach diverse and engaged audiences and encourage them to shop inclusively. We will also spotlight brands and stories from Black-owned businesses utilizing editorial features and with original content.”

BOE will introduce more categories and content features throughout the year. You can check out the site’s current offerings here. Entrepreneurs who are interested in joining the marketplace can submit a contact form here.