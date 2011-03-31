The Lake District’s foremost lifestyle and outerwear store, Working Class Heroes, is continuing its love affair for the great outdoors in its latest campaign with Butter Goods.

Drawing continued inspiration from art, design, music, and skate culture, Butter Goods has become renowned for its high-quality apparel and accessories which utilises screen printed graphics and logos at the forefront of each range.

Heading to their local surroundings, the Fall/Winter 2021 collection is put to the test alongside pieces from Helinox, Snow Peak, and more.

Comprising everything from boxy graphic T-Shirts and cargos, to logo caps and bucket hats, the offering is showcased as the WCH lads enjoy a spot of camping beside a quintessential British lake.

Take in Working Class Heroes’ Butter Goods lifestyle lookbook below, and purchase pieces from the new capsule by heading to the Working Class Heroes webstore.