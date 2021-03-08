Nobody knows how to shut down the city of Buffalo quite like the Griselda crew.

Over the weekend, label founder Westside Gunn celebrated the grand opening of his 1,320-square-foot Buffalo Kids gallery at the Walden Galleria mall.

The apparel and footwear shop, selling Bills, Bisons, and Sabres gear on the mall’s lower level, launched as “the biggest opening (line) of all-time that they’ve ever seen in 32 years,” according to a recent Instagram post from the 716 emcee.

Over 100 people lined up for the opening, according to WGRZ.

“This pic was just just the first part of the line, it was this x4 minimum,” Westside Gunn said. “I thank u all who came and supported and even in line right now, I promise to keep spreading as much art as possible.”

Gunn is looking to host meet-and-greets with celebrities at the location in the future. All items on Gunn’s online store, including jerseys, crewnecks, and tees, are completely sold out. Other items like vintage wrestling tees and Griselda merch can be viewed on Buffalo Kids’ Instagram page.

“I’m excited to bring my vision to the City of Buffalo,” Gunn said in a statement. “This was a dream of mine, and I’m trying to lead by example to show every Buffalo Kid with hard work, anything is possible.”

Gunn’s last album Who Made the Sunshine dropped back in October. Next for Griselda, Gunn’s cousin Benny the Butcher is set to release his new EP Plugs I Met 2 on March 19.