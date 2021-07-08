Off-White is celebrating art, fashion, and gaming with a new collaboration with Katsu.

On Thursday, Off-White founder/CEO Virgil Abloh announced the launch of “OFFKAT,” a hybrid project that consists of a mobile game inspired by Katsu’s street art. According to Modern Notoriety, the goal of the game is to spray paint walls and buildings throughout “OFFKAT City” while evading law enforcement and security cameras. Users can choose to play as Abloh or Katsu, who previously joined forces for Louis Vuitton and Off-White garments.

“The more they paint, the more they win the battle against the city and its corrupt new mayor,” the outlet reports.

The OFFKAT Fashion Art Project will also present a live runway show in Beijing this Friday. The event will be available to watch on Off-White’s Instagram page or via off---white.com tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. You download OFFKAT now at the App Store or Google Play.

Earlier this week, Off-White presented its ready-to-wear fall 2021 collection in Paris, marking the label’s first in-person runway show in 16 months. The event included a performance by M.I.A. and featured models like Amber Valletta, Honey Dijon, and Alton Mason.

“Off-White is aging. I was given the torch of youthful fashion, what’s happening in the next generation, and I think in the last year I’ve aged the fastest that I ever could have,” Abloh told WWD about his label’s evolution. “The brand in my mind should never be stagnant.”

You can revisit Off-White’s fall 2021 fashion show here.