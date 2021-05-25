Off-White has launched its first full eyewear collection.

Throughout the new collection from the Virgil Abloh-founded brand, two motifs—a reinterpreted logo and the “Arrow” symbol—are utilized. The eyewear was first seen during a recent WeChat preview. Present across the collection are oversized silhouettes, modern colorways, and carefully placed logos.

The collection is accompanied by a new campaign boasting photography by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak, who were hand-selected by Abloh to lend their artistic voices. Featured models in the campaign include Helena Christensen, Justine Biticon, and Lil Dre.

“I chose Helena, Justine, and Lil Dre because they each represent different worldviews and perspectives, yet they each embody everything I believe Off-White™ stands for,” Abloh said of the eyewear-promoting campaign, which also includes a video component. “Creativity, perseverance, confidence.”

Naturally, the new collection is billed as being genderless, which is part of Abloh’s larger ethos when it comes to fashion.

“I don’t believe in gender, only design,” Abloh said in a press release.

The collection is available for pre-order now via the official Off-White site, with prices starting at $270. The collection will arrive in stores throughout June 2021. Below, peep the collection’s aforementioned campaign images, as well as a range of official product shots.

The eyewear collection’s rollout also includes a virtual try-on option for potential buyers, as well as the launch of a new AR filter that will be available on Off-White’s Instagram. To try out the filter, head here on your phone.