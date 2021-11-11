Details have been announced for Golf Wang’s Winter 2021 collection, which will be available to shop starting later this week.

The new collection focuses on durability, complete with leather goods and outerwear, as well as a number of accessory options. Among the highlights are a wool letterman jacket, debased leather outerwear pieces, and an assortment of graphic motifs, including a logo-emblazoned denim bottom.

See more below. The new collection from Tyler, the Creator’s label launches online sales on Nov. 13, with in-store availability starting Nov. 20.

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Image via Golf Wang

Speaking with Complex Style editor Aria Hughes this past July, Tyler addressed the differing creative approaches he applies to merch and his Golf Wang and Golf Le Fleur lines. Notably, he also highlighted the inherent inaccuracy of conflating the two lines with merch.

“I never liked making Tyler, the Creator merch. I never liked it. I never liked putting my face on merch. I’ve done it two or three times probably,” Tyler said at the time. “But when people call Golf Wang merch, it’s like, it’s not fucking merch. It doesn’t say Tyler, the Creator on everything. These are actual clothing pieces. It’s a store. It’s ran like a line. Don’t call it merch.”

Tyler, meanwhile, is fresh off appearing in the video for Snoh Aalegra’s “Neon Peach” track. Per Snoh, Tyler is indeed “one of the greats of our time.”