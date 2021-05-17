Travis Scott’s reimagining of streetwear will be recognized by one of the most prestigious design schools in the world.

Travis Scott is one of the creatives who will be honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York. The benefit will be held on June 15 and the other honorees will include the chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., Jeff Gennette, the former SVP of Apple Retail and former CEO of Burberry, Angela Ahrendts, designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond, and artist Carrie Mae Weems.

According to a statement from Parsons, these honorees are being recognized for contributions to design, retail, entrepreneurship, the arts, sustainability, and social justice. They are also being honored for their commitment to creating and supporting opportunities for future generations of artists and designers.

To Scott, this honor validates his dedication to including design in almost every aspect of his life.

“I’m very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators. I’ve always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do,” he said in a statement. “These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It’s about the vision. It’s about making your own things, seeing what’s out there, and never compromising.”

This new honor will strengthen Scott’s relationship with Parsons. Scott’s the Cactus Jack Foundation has a partnership with Parsons to create his own fashion program. Together, they are accomplishing the foundation’s mission of empowering and enriching the youth by providing access to education and creative resources.