As a celebration of The Weeknd’s upcoming Super Bowl LV halftime performance, the singer took to his Instagram story on Saturday to share a preview of his Super Bowl merchandise in collaboration with designers Warren Lotas and Jeff Hamilton along with Wilson Sporting Goods.

The collection features t-shirts, hoodies, and varsity jackets in white, black, and red colorways, and a black football. The graphics include Abel Tesfaye’s XO graphic, as well as a skeleton with bandages on its face, perhaps a nod to the singer’s After Hours character.

Fans will also get to relive Tesfaye’s show with a live visual album, which the NFL will release after Sunday’s game. The project will include Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church’s National Anthem performance, as well as H.E.R.’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.” On Friday, The Weeknd has also shared a best-of project called The Highlights, which features music from Trilogy to his latest album, After Hours. The Highlights has already become the most-streamed album of all-time on Spotify upon release day.

While some deemed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance at last year’s Super Bowl to be inappropriate, Tesfaye has vowed to keep it as PG as possible. “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” he said earlier this week. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl merch will be available for purchase on his web store, the NFL’s shop, and Wilson’s website at 3 p.m. ET.