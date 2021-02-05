The Weeknd is set to give a huge performance at the Super Bowl LV Live halftime show on Sunday, and fans will be able to relive it thanks to a new visual album.

On Friday, the NFL announced that a visual album of The Weeknd’s performance will be available after the game on Sunday. In addition to the Weeknd’s halftime show, the visual album will also include the National Anthem performance from Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, a performance of America the Beautiful from H.E.R., and it’s available to pre-save starting today. Throughout the evening, each performance will go live on streaming platforms.

"Our team is constantly developing new and innovative ways for all fans to engage and feel personally connected to the Super Bowl halftime show,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. “The Live Visual Album allows fans to experience the greatness of the artists' performance on Super Bowl Sunday across multiple platforms anytime, which further extends the excitement, conversation and life of the show."

In the lead-up to his performance during the halftime show, The Weeknd has released a best-of project entitled The Highlights.

Featuring music from Trilogy all the way to After Hours, the project has already become the most-streamed album of all-time on Spotify upon release day. To increase excitement, he also released a brief teaser for his performance, which features him enjoying a cup of tea on the field.

Watch the promo above.