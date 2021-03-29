The Bag Security Program is back.

This Tuesday, Telfar Clemens’ genderless Telfar label will launch the second edition of their Bag Security Program, which saw its inaugural rollout last year due to overwhelming demand. In case you missed it last time, here’s the rundown: The Bag Security Program is a one-day-only presale event in which anyone who wants a Telfar bag is able to secure one by pre-ordering the exact bag (or bags) they desire. This, of course, is part of Telfar’s promise of their bags being “for everyone.”

This means those who participate in the 36-hour event can get any size, any color, and any quantities of bags they want.

“Customer orders the bag, Telfar custom makes it for them,” a rep explained in a press release.

The second edition of the Bag Security Program marks the first time Telfar will be utilizing the Klarna platform, which allows for customers to secure a bag in four equal payments without interest. In recent days, Telfar has alerted the world to the second edition of the Bag Security Program with skywriting campaigns in Manhattan and Los Angeles. The best reaction video from this skywriting, per Telfar, will be awarded a free bag.

Bag Security Program II goes down on March 30 starting at 9:00 a.m. EST and ends March 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST. To shop, click here.

After Bag Security Program II wraps up, the Telfar site will feature periodic rolling bag restocks.