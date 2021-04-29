If you’re up on Telfar developments, you were probably aware of this week’s arrival of the new Azalea shopping bag.

The all-pink design features the coveted Telfar logo on the front and comes in three variations: small, medium, and large. Starting at $150 each for the small edition, the initial Azalea fleet went up for sale on the Telfar site at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Image via Telfar

Image via Telfar

Image via Telfar

As expected, the pink bags quickly sold out on the site, leaving would-be buyers with this screen when trying to secure an Azalea:

Image via Telfar

The demand for Telfar bags of all varieties inspired Telfar Clemens’ genderless label to launch its periodic Bag Security Program, which enjoyed its inaugural edition in 2020. The second iteration of the program, which is built on the idea of a one-day-only presale event in which anyone who wants a bag is able to get one, went down in late March.

The second Bag Security Program was the first time the label used the Klarna platform, which lets customers buy a bag by paying for it in four equal installments with zero interest.

Speaking with Complex’s Aria Hughes last year, Clemens reflected on having “broke the internet” with a previous drop. At the time, Clemens explained, the site was briefly shut down thanks to overwhelming demand. That demand, of course, ultimately inspired the Bag Security Program.

“The root of it is not that we shut [the site] because of bots, but simply because there was an over-demand flowing into the site at once, a number that was way higher than the bots itself,” Clemens said in the July 2020 interview. “Essentially, we broke the internet.”

Below, see how would-be Azalea owners are coping with Thursday’s swift sellout.