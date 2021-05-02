Supreme is opening its official Milan, Italy location on May 6 in Corso Garibaldi, two years after the brand began hinting about the possibility of the new Italian store.

Over the last few weeks, Supreme has been dropping images and clips by William Strobeck and John Wilson, geotagged with Milan, alongside the caption, “Coming soon.” Images of Supreme’s official announcement also appeared online where the lifestyle brand took out a full-page ad in a newspaper and two digital billboards, one that boasted the red box logo and a second, the address of the store.

When news of the Milan store surfaced in 2019, Supreme was in the middle of a lawsuit with Supreme Italia, the “legal fakes” company and its competitor. While Supreme had previously lost a counterfeit case regarding the International Brand Firm copyrighting Supreme Italia and Supreme Spain, Supreme won in having approximately 120,000 fake Supreme items confiscated.

Milan will be Supreme’s 13th store, and the first one to open since it was purchased by VF Corporation in November 2020. The brand previously opened the San Francisco location in October 2019.