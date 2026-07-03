ComplexLand Brands to Watch: Hayato Arai's Love for Luxury Furniture Inspires His Beautiful Workwear
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Ahead of dropping an exclusive pair of his furniture-inspired workwear pants for ComplexLand, we spoke with the founder of Hayato, Hayato Arai.Mike DeStefano
How Target and Complex's Space Lift can help you find furniture, school supplies, and decorations for heading back to college this fall.Brandon Constantine
From Sean Brown’s CD rugs to LoCarpet Craft’s door mats, here are six creators making home accessories inspired by streetwear, music & more.Lei Takanashi