Furniture

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JERSEY CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 21: The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building on the winter solstice in New York City on December 21, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Life

New York City Merchant’s House Museum Was Once a Safehouse on Undergound Railway

The secret passageway linked by a hidden dresser in the historic residence dates back to the 1830s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
Ye in a white hooded outfit with face covered stands next to Bianca Censori with curly pink hair in a beige top.
Style

Is Bianca Censori Getting Into the Furniture Business?

Is Bianca launching a furniture company? And if so, how is Ye involved?

Trace William Cowen400 days ago
Habry Brantley x Afternoon Light x RS Barcelona Hat Trick Hero Foosball Table
Style

Hebru Brantley Collaborated on a $40,000 Foosball Table

Crafted in collaboration with Afternoon Light and RS Barcelona, the Hat Trick Hero Foosball Table will debut at the Shelter design fair next week.

Mike DeStefano433 days ago
This is a photo of Raf Simmons Auction features
Style

Raf Simons Auction Features Pablo Picasso Ceramics, Nacho Carbonell, and Roger Capron Designs

In partnership with Piasa Auction, the fashion designer has listed art and design pieces from his personal collection for auction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams670 days ago
A neatly made bed with light blue sheets and pillows, a small white side table with two yellow lamps, and artwork hanging on a wooden wall in the background
Style

Tyler The Creator's GOLF Le Fleur Debuts Home Essentials With Parachute

The brands have partnered up to bring colorful imagination to your home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams764 days ago
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Style

Kim Kardashian Sued by Estate of Artist Donald Judd for Showcasing Alleged Knockoff Furniture

The furniture was seen in a 2022 YouTube video where Kardashian gave a tour of her SKKN by Kim office.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
Music

Drake Gives Away $50,000 to Fan Who Spent Furniture Money to Buy Tickets to It's All A Blur Tour

A fan caught Drizzy's attention at the rapper's latest tour stop in Vegas by holding up a sign that read, 'I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.'

Brad Callas1047 days ago
A photo of Trae Tha Truth and Martha Menefield on @traeabn.
Music

Trae tha Truth Renovates Home of Elderly Woman Arrested Over Unpaid $78 Trash Bill

Trae tha Truth lent a helping hand to an 82-year-old woman after she was arrested at her home for failing to pay a trash bill worth just under $78.

Jose Martinez1207 days ago
Rick Ross and his dope airplane table
Music

Rick Ross Buys 757 Airplane Engine and Turns It Into Luxury Table

Rick Ross took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a new piece of furniture: his custom-made brunch table created from a 757 airplane engine.

Brad Callas1308 days ago
Liberty x FB
Style

Liberty Connects With Farrow & Ball on an Edit of Archival Paints and Fabrics

The British brands curated a selection of 15 paint colors from the Farrow &amp; Ball Archive collection and paired them with Liberty Modern Collector textiles.

Joshua Espinoza1749 days ago
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Supreme ad
Style

Supreme Drops Hype Williams-Directed Ad for Vitra Panton Chair Collaboration

The iconic streetwear brand has reimagined the Danish furniture design—created by Verner Panton in 1959—with its signature logo on a bright red gloss.

Joshua Espinoza1870 days ago
Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh to Offer Exclusive Archive Pieces on Black Friday

Books, furniture, and apparel will be available via Abloh's professional archive Canary-Yellow.

Joshua Espinoza2423 days ago

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