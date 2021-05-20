In advance of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy this summer, Warner Bros. has launched a massive merchandise collection that boasts collaborations and capsules with over 200 brands.

The lifestyle products—which range from clothes to sports goods, books, home goods, food items, and more—will allow fans to take part in the cultural moment, as this is the largest Looney Tunes collection in decades. Partnerships include global brands like Nike, Vilebrequin, Spalding, Moose Toys, and Funko, and capsule collections with Uninterrupted, Gap, Hot Topic, and more.

“The original Space Jam was a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in 1996, so it’s no surprise that premier partners around the world are inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy and excited to bring a new collection to a new generation of fans,” Robert Oberschelp, Senior Vice President of Franchise Management and Marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products said in a press release.

He added, “We are excited to collaborate with such elite brands to deliver a robust lineup of merchandise that unites the singular style of LeBron James with the iconic fun of the Looney Tunes characters.”

The next installation in the Space Jam series will debut in U.S. cinemas on July 16 and on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release. A New Legacy stars James, as well as returning characters Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the Looney Tunes Squad, for a live-action and animated adventure movie.

Take a look at some of the pieces from the collection below.

Image via Publicist

