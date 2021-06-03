Saint Heron, Solange’s multidisciplinary creative agency, has released a new short film in honor of the six finalists of the International Woolmark Prize 2021.

The Wu Tsang-directed film—titled “Passage” and built atop an original score from previous Solange collaborators Standing on the Corner—shows the final Woolmark Prize collection looks from finalists Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, and Thebe Magugu.

“To reflect on and honor the creative process with the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists, ‘Passage’ aligns with Saint Heron’s mission to reverence creation as life, from abstraction to being,” Solange said in a statement. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Wu Tsang’s work and to be able to work alongside her, the Saint Heron team, and all of the incredible artists and designers in the film really fortifies the ethos of collaboration and communal creative exchange that we wish to continue to embody.”

Featured in the short’s ensemble cast are Dionne Warwick, Dominique Jackson, SahBabii, Joi, and KeiyaA. In addition to an original score from Standing on the Corner, Passage also boasts the styling of Ib Kamara.

“It’s been incredible working with Solange and the Saint Heron Agency,” Tsang said. “The collaboration between everyone involved in this project in service of these designers is something so special. Solange has such a strong, unique voice and, along with her poetic approach, used performance as a way to unify and contrast each individual look. Working across theatre and film myself, this felt like the perfect melding of everyone’s visions.”

The winner of the International Woolmark Prize 2021 will be announced to the public on June 10.

Up top, catch “Passage” in full via YouTube. And below, see a selection of photos from the collaborative production: