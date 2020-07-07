Standing on the Corner is back with a mid-week music release.

On Tuesday, the Earth-based art ensemble came through with "G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto," a multi-part single that features Pts. 1 & 2, "Ghetto Dub," and "Zolo Go." The release spans approximately 15 minutes in total, and comes nearly two months after the group shared the official music video for "Angel," directed by Gabriel Rodriguez-Fuller.

Shortly after the release, Standing on the Corner shared the following message in an Instagram story:

Just to be clear, wh*te people ... take heed to the message and then be on your way. Be mindful of the space you take up and the language you use, particularly around how we express ourselves about the more sensitive aspects of how we live on this planet ... this shit is never for yal [sic], if you are unable to understand this and comply, unfollow this page and don't support us. We don't want it, keep it.

You can stream "G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto" now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.