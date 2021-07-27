Satta has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and debut womenswear line.

Founded by Joe Lauder—a previous garden designer and woodworker—Satta tells a story of livity, a word rooted in Rastafarian culture, meaning a lifestyle which embodies a connectedness, balance, and harmony with nature and all of creation. Pulling from the rawness and simplicity of the ‘60s skateboarding culture, the brand’s first dive into the industry comprised a range of hardwood ‘sidewalk surfer’ skateboards, made in their Brixton-based workshop, with wood salvaged from local timber mills.

Since its debut apparel offering in 2014, Satta has continued to take inspiration from the natural world, with garments crafted in Portugal from organic cotton and a colour palette inspired by plant and earth tones.

These influences continue in the brand’s latest capsule, with chore jackets, utility vests and overshirts forming the seasonal wears. Highlights include the introduction of a womenswear collection, as well as a selection of Japanese fabrics, ranging from raw organic selvedge denim to technical salt-washed nylon typewriter clothes.

Speaking on the launch of a womenswear selection, Lauder said: “Adding womenswear felt like an organic evolution to our offering. Satta was never intended to be solely menswear, and it’s a pleasure to be able to usher in a union between the two for this collection.”

Check out the shots below and keep your eyes peeled for Satta’s SS22 collection in select stockists and the Satta website early next year.