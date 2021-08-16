Luxury car-crafter Lexus and designer Salehe Bembury have announced a new collaboration with Champion.

The partnership, per a press release, is intended as a celebration of the next generation of Lexus wherein electrification is at the forefront.

“This collaboration was a new type of challenge for me,” Bembury said of the link-up. “It is both challenging and rewarding to explore design outside of footwear and allowed me to think outside of my usual realm of design.”

Serving as a key inspiration here is the 2022 Lexus NX, which was previously confirmed to include the most technological car changes for the brand in more than three decades.

“The all-new Lexus NX sets a new standard in the luxury crossover market with class-leading innovations in electrified powertrains, infotainment, driving dynamics, styling and safety,” Vinay Shahani, Lexus’ VP of marketing, teased earlier this year.

A trio of genderless items—a T-shirt, hat, and hoodie–make up the Lexus x Salehe Bembury x Champion capsule. Fittingly reimagined here, of course, is the Lexus logo itself by way of incorporating elements of Salehe’s signature style.

The pieces run $150 for the hoodie, $60 for the T-shirt, and $50 for the cap. Starting Aug. 16, all three items will be available to buy via the HBX site. Below, get a closer look at the capsule, which marks a continuation of Bembury’s creative relationship with Lexus.

Image via Lexus x Salehe Bembury x Champion

Image via Lexus x Salehe Bembury x Champion

Image via Lexus x Salehe Bembury x Champion

Image via Lexus x Salehe Bembury x Champion